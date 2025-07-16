EU ambassadors again fail to adopt 18th sanctions package against Russia – date of next attempt revealed

EU ambassadors once again failed to approve the 18th sanctions package against Russia during the meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on 16 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing several diplomats familiar with the course of discussions

Details: The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia was not adopted at the Coreper meeting on 16 July.

Advertisement:

The diplomats said that Slovakia and Malta still continue blocking the proposed package of sanctions against Russia.

Another diplomat told European Pravda that the issue of sanctions against Russia and the 18th package will be included on the agenda of the General Affairs Council meeting on 18 July.

Background:

The 18th sanctions package against Russia was one of the main topics at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 15 July. The EU’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said the countries were very close to agreement and expressed hope that the decision would be adopted on that day.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions in order to obtain guarantees from the European Commission regarding the consequences of completely abandoning Russian gas from 2028.

Malta reportedly has its own concerns regarding the proposed lowering of the price cap on Russian oil.

