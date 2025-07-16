Trump's envoy Kellogg visits Ukrainian National Guard training – video

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, visited training facilities of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU).

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: Accompanied by NGU Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, the US delegation observed the training of Ukrainian guardsmen, their equipment and modern battlefield technologies.

The delegation was shown the training of tank and combat vehicle crews, simulator operations and the use of drones and robotic systems.

Keith Kellogg and Ukraine’s national guards. Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

National guardsmen training. Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

Ukraine’s National Guard reported that Kellogg praised the courage of Ukrainian soldiers and the high quality of their training, noting that Ukraine’s experience is valuable for other nations’ armed forces.