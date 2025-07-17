Ukraine's parliament receives Zelenskyy's nomination to appoint Svyrydenko as PM

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) has received President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s nomination to appoint Yuliia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Kachura, MP from the Servant of the People party and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on the Organisation of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, on Telegram

Quote from Kachura: "The Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from the President of Ukraine on the appointment of Yuliia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine."

Details: Kachura stated that the committee on the organisation of state power will review the submission on the morning of 17 July.

Background:

On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a nomination to the Verkhovna Rada proposing former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defence.

During a meeting of the ruling Servant of the People faction on 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the members of the new Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) to MPs from the faction.

