Russia claims 122 Ukrainian drones downed, including three near Moscow

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has claimed that its air defences intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones on the night of 17 July across multiple regions.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The Ministry of Defence reported that 43 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 38 over Kursk Oblast, 10 over Oryol Oblast, 6 over Smolensk Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast, 5 over Belgorod Oblast, 3 over Moscow Oblast, 3 over Kaluga Oblast, 3 over occupied Crimea, 2 over Leningrad Oblast, 2 over Lipetsk Oblast and 1 over Tula Oblast.

Advertisement:

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defences had repelled an attack by three drones targeting the capital.

Residents of Zelenograd, a Moscow suburb, reported hearing several explosion-like sounds.

Flights at Vnukovo airport were delayed.

In Smolensk Oblast, the attack targeted the city of Roslavl, according to local residents. The independent Russian media outlet ASTRA noted that the 720 Special Flight Support Equipment Repair Plant, an industrial facility belonging to state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec, is located there.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!