Russians have been terrorising Kherson Oblast with drones since early morning, casualties reported

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dudchany. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupation forces have attacked civilians in Kherson Oblast with drones on the morning of 17 July, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on social media; Air Force of Ukraine

Details: At around 06:20, Russian forces hit a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone.

The 53-year-old Kherson resident sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his leg, forearm and neck. The man was taken to hospital. Doctors have assessed his condition as moderate.

In the morning, the Russians attacked the village of Dudchany in the Mylove hromada with a UAV. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A residential building was hit, its roof and facade were damaged and its windows and doors broken. No information about casualties has been reported.

Also in the morning, the Russians shelled the village of Bilozerka with artillery.

A 36-year-old man who was in the garden of a house was hit by the strike. He sustained blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to his arm.

He was taken to hospital.

At 08:50, the Air Force said that a group of Russian attack UAVs had been detected in the south of Kherson Oblast heading north.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that three people had been wounded in Kherson Oblast over the past day. The Russians struck critical and social infrastructure facilities, residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging 10 houses. They also destroyed cars.

