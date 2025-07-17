All Sections
Death toll of Russian strike rises to three amid rescue efforts in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 17 July 2025, 10:55
Death toll of Russian strike rises to three amid rescue efforts in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast

The airstrike on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast has seen the number of fatalities rise to three.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Currently, there is information about 3 people killed and 27 wounded as a result of the attack on Dobropillia. All the wounded received medical help, some of them were evacuated to other regions."

Details: Filashkin noted that rubble clearance is ongoing, with assistance provided to those whose homes were damaged. Energy companies are working to restore electricity supply.

Background: On the evening of 16 July, Russian forces dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the centre of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast. According to the previous reports, 2 people had been killed and 27 injured, and others likely trapped under the rubble.

Donetsk OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Donetsk Oblast
