Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US

Ukraine’s former defence minister Rustem Umierov is no longer being considered for the position of ambassador to the United States, despite earlier announcements by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president’s team, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government)

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has information that the new candidate for the post of Ukrainian ambassador to US is Olha Stefanishyna, former deputy prime minister for European integration.

While her candidacy is being agreed upon with the American side, Stefanishyna has been appointed the President’s Representative for US Affairs within the President’s Office.

It remains unclear what position Umierov may take in the future. Sources say he is being considered for the post of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

The current secretary, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, is reportedly being considered for the role of ambassador to Serbia.

