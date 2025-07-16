Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 13:06
Not only Defence Minister Rustem Umierov but also Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna is being considered for the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the US.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team
Details: "It looks like Umierov’s candidacy has not been firmly decided on yet. Stefanishyna may become ambassador to the US," said one of the high-ranking sources.
Meanwhile, Ukrainska Pravda sources added that they do not understand what position Defence Minister Umierov will get if Stefanishyna goes on a diplomatic mission to the US.
Background:
- On 16 July, the Ukrainian parliament will dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and, along with him, the entire government.
- The next day, MPs plan to appoint Yuliia Svyrydenko as the new head of the Ukrainian government and to appoint a number of ministers.
- On 10 July, during a press conference in Rome, Zelenskyy announced that he was considering current Defence Minister Rustem Umierov for the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
