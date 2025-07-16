Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources

Not only Defence Minister Rustem Umierov but also Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna is being considered for the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the US.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team

Details: "It looks like Umierov’s candidacy has not been firmly decided on yet. Stefanishyna may become ambassador to the US," said one of the high-ranking sources.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Ukrainska Pravda sources added that they do not understand what position Defence Minister Umierov will get if Stefanishyna goes on a diplomatic mission to the US.

Background:

On 16 July, the Ukrainian parliament will dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and, along with him, the entire government.

The next day, MPs plan to appoint Yuliia Svyrydenko as the new head of the Ukrainian government and to appoint a number of ministers.

On 10 July, during a press conference in Rome, Zelenskyy announced that he was considering current Defence Minister Rustem Umierov for the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!