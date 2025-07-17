Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 and wound 7 people in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk – photos

Two people were killed and seven more were injured in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk on the afternoon of 17 July.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote from prosecutor’s office: "For more than two hours, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery. Two people aged 57 and 59 were killed in their places of residence."

Details: A 67-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury, a fracture and shrapnel wounds, with her condition assessed as serious. A total of 32 residential buildings were damaged in the city.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Additionally, on the morning of 17 July, the Russians launched two drone strikes on Kramatorsk, injuring six civilians aged 25 to 73. A woman and five men were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, mine-blast injuries and contusions. They were on the street at the time of the attack.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

