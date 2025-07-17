Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 and wound 7 people in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk – photos
Two people were killed and seven more were injured in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk on the afternoon of 17 July.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram
Quote from prosecutor’s office: "For more than two hours, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery. Two people aged 57 and 59 were killed in their places of residence."
Details: A 67-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury, a fracture and shrapnel wounds, with her condition assessed as serious. A total of 32 residential buildings were damaged in the city.
Additionally, on the morning of 17 July, the Russians launched two drone strikes on Kramatorsk, injuring six civilians aged 25 to 73. A woman and five men were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, mine-blast injuries and contusions. They were on the street at the time of the attack.
