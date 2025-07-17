All Sections
US says it is "moving with haste" to deliver weapons to Ukraine in line with Trump's plan

Oleh PavliukThursday, 17 July 2025, 19:23
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has said that the Trump administration is trying to deliver US weapons to Ukraine as quickly as possible in line with a plan whereby they will be sold to the Alliance.

Source: Whitaker at a press briefing on 17 July, as quoted by AFP and reported by European Pravda

Details: Whitaker said measures are being taken to ensure the rapid delivery of weapons to Ukraine in line with Trump’s plan.

"We are all moving with haste to facilitate this and get this done, and I think things are actually moving very quickly," the ambassador said. "But I can't verify a date that this will all be completed." 

Whitaker said that negotiations are ongoing over the sale of Patriot systems that are already part of the US military arsenal.

Quote: "We're never going to put the United States at a strategic disadvantage, and we're going to make sure that we have everything we need. At the same time, I think we all acknowledge the desperate requirements that Ukraine currently immediately needs on the battlefield and to protect their cities."

Details: He added that one of the scenarios being discussed is for European countries to send their systems to Kyiv now, with the option to purchase replacements primarily from the US.

Background:

  • On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which US arms supplied to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.
  • Trump also announced that additional Patriot air defence systems will be sent to Ukraine.
  • Trump’s plan that Europe should purchase US weapons for Ukraine came as a surprise to at least some European allies, and it remains uncertain who will supply Patriot systems.

