Merz says Ukraine will receive long-range missile systems "very soon"

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 17 July 2025, 20:31
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Ukraine will receive long-range missile systems "very soon" following the decision by US President Donald Trump to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Politico and Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a press conference in the United Kingdom on Thursday 17 July, Merz said that Ukraine needs deep-strike capabilities to improve its defence and that "very shortly, very soon" Kyiv will receive additional support in this regard.

Merz suggested that these capabilities could be deployed in Ukraine within a few weeks.

"Ukraine will be much better positioned and use these systems and get the support of us with regard to those systems in the weeks and months to come," he stated.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in turn, said that the friendship treaty signed on 17 July enables London and Berlin to cooperate in procurement and production.

"We all see this as a responsibility but also an opportunity for Europe to step up on defence and security. And that's enshrined in the treaty we signed this morning," Starmer said.

Background:

  • On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which US arms supplied to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.
  • The day before, Trump also claimed that missile deliveries for Patriot systems from Germany to Ukraine had already begun, but the German side did not confirm this.
  • Trump’s plan that Europe should purchase US weapons for Ukraine came as a surprise to at least some European allies, and it remains uncertain who will supply Patriot systems.
  • Notably, on 17 July, Merz insisted on clarity regarding how the US intends to replace the new Patriot air defence systems that are to be delivered to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

