Germany has not confirmed Trump's claim about Patriot shipments to Ukraine

A representative from the German Ministry of Defence has not confirmed that Patriot air defence system components have been sent to Ukraine, contrary to earlier statements by US President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda, citing DW

Quote from representative: "I cannot confirm that something is on the way now."

Advertisement:

Details: On 15 July, Trump announced that the supply of Patriot missiles from Germany to Ukraine had already begun.

He stated that "they're coming in from Germany and are then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full".

On 16 July, a German Ministry of Defence spokesperson revealed that a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) will take place on 21 July, at which options to expedite the delivery of Patriot systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be discussed.

Background:

During a press conference on 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

Reuters reported that Trump’s promise to provide Ukraine with additional weapons, including Patriot air defence systems, funded by partners, surprised even close US allies, who learned of it only at the time of the announcement. The agency noted that the challenge now lies in determining which countries will relinquish their valuable systems, including Patriot batteries urgently needed by Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!