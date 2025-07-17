All Sections
"Every single day is terrifying": Zelenskyy on the "50 days" Trump gave Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 July 2025, 22:34
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that every single one of the 50 days the US has given Russia to stop the war could result in more lives lost and further destruction for Ukraine.   

Source: European Pravda citing Zelenskyy's interview with The New York Post

Details: Zelenskyy expressed that he is "very grateful" that Trump supports sanctions against Russia, including the potential 100% tariffs on countries that import Russian oil if Moscow does not agree to a peace deal.  

However, he stated, the 50-day deadline would only mean more death and destruction for almost two months. 

"Fifty days for us… every single day is terrifying, is difficult for us," Zelensky said.

He believes that the Kremlin leader must be forced to end this war, as currently Putin is neither willing to do so nor is he ready to compromise.

"If Ukraine has to do this on its own, we have a very long way to go with a lot of deaths to convince him that it's important [to end the conflict] because it's not just words – they need serious leverage," said Zelenskyy. 

Background:

  • Earlier, Donald Trump stated that he does not think the 50 days he has given Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine is too long. 
  • Meanwhile, Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Baiba Braže pointed out that Trump does not need to wait 50 days to impose secondary sanctions against Russia. 

TrumpZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
