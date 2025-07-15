All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump on his deadline for Russia: 50 days is not long

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 15 July 2025, 21:43
Trump on his deadline for Russia: 50 days is not long
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump does not think the 50 days he gave Russia to agree to peace with Ukraine is too long.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News, which quoted Trumpʼs interview with journalists on 15 July at White House

Details: The US president said he did not think "50 days is a very long time".

Advertisement:

"Maybe even sooner," Trump added, repeating that he does not consider 50 days to be a "very long" period.

Trump once again accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of "getting us into a war".

When asked what would happen if Russia refused to reach a peace deal in 50 days, the US president said that "it would be very bad".

When asked separately what would happen if Russia refused to negotiate peace in 50 days, the US president said, "It will be very bad".

"There will be tariffs and other sanctions," Trump promised.

Background: 

  • The US president opposed Ukraine's strikes on Moscow, which, as the media reported, he had discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.
  • On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.
  • "We are very, very unhappy with them [with Russia – ed.]. We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs [tariffs against Russia’s trading partners – ed.]," Trump added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
Poland's foreign minister: Pressure on Putin must be intensified during Trump's 50-day deadline
Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Trump on his deadline for Russia: 50 days is not long
21:01
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
20:37
Guardian: Secondary US sanctions could hit China, India, Brazil "very hard", NATO secretary general says
20:08
Kramatorsk-Dobropillia road in Donetsk Oblast closed to traffic due to persistent Russian drone attacks
19:51
Hungary to push for EU sanctions against Ukraine over supposed killing of Hungarian by Ukrainian enlistment officers
19:36
Poland's foreign minister: Pressure on Putin must be intensified during Trump's 50-day deadline
19:25
Poland's foreign minister: Russia, not Europe, should pay for arms for Ukraine
19:18
Ukraine has repaired over half of power generation capacities hit by Russian attacks
19:16
Retired US Army officer pleads guilty to leaking Ukraine war secrets to online "lover"
19:14
Czechia opts out of Trump's NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: