Trump on his deadline for Russia: 50 days is not long

US President Donald Trump does not think the 50 days he gave Russia to agree to peace with Ukraine is too long.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News, which quoted Trumpʼs interview with journalists on 15 July at White House

Details: The US president said he did not think "50 days is a very long time".

"Maybe even sooner," Trump added, repeating that he does not consider 50 days to be a "very long" period.

Trump once again accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of "getting us into a war".

When asked what would happen if Russia refused to reach a peace deal in 50 days, the US president said that "it would be very bad".

"There will be tariffs and other sanctions," Trump promised.

Background:

The US president opposed Ukraine's strikes on Moscow, which, as the media reported, he had discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.

On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.

"We are very, very unhappy with them [with Russia – ed.]. We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs [tariffs against Russia’s trading partners – ed.]," Trump added.

