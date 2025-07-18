Russians attack chief rabbi’s car with drone in Kherson – video

The Russians have attacked a car belonging to Yosef Wolf, Chief Rabbi of Kherson, with an FPV drone.

Source: Moshe Azman, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian FPV drone attacked a car belonging to Yosef Wolf, Chief Rabbi of Kherson, two hours ago [at around 21:00]!

I have just spoken with him on the phone. The car was attacked at the entrance to Kherson.

The rabbi, his wife and their young daughter were in the car when the strike occurred.

The drone flew into the car at a very high speed! Thank God they were not harmed!"

