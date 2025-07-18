Russian drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: train driver killed, two injured

One person has been killed and two others injured in a Russian drone attack on the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 17-18 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked the Pavlohrad district overnight, namely the Verbky and Bohdanivka hromadas. A 52-year-old man was killed. Two others, aged 38 and 40, have been injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said the attack had damaged premises belonging to a transport company and caused a fire, which has since been extinguished.

Updated: Later, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) said the driver of an electric locomotive had been killed.

"The enemy hit an electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The driver has been killed. His assistant has been injured but is in a stable condition," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The Rozdory hromada in the Synelnykove district was also hit by drones. Cars were burning there.

The Russians targeted Nikopol with an FPV drone. The aftermath of this attack is still being investigated.

Lysak added that air defenders had downed three Russian drones over the oblast.

