Over 70 drones attack Moscow Oblast and eight other Russian regions – videos

Drones attacked nine Russian regions on the night of 17-18 July, including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, with flight restrictions imposed at airports.

Source: Astra and other Telegram channels; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: The Russians reported that air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones. They claimed that 31 drones had been downed over Bryansk Oblast, 17 over Oryol Oblast, 10 over the Moscow region, four over temporarily occupied Crimea, three over the Sea of Azov, two over Smolensk and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, one over each of Belgorod, Kaluga and Voronezh oblasts and the Black Sea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that four drones heading towards Moscow had been downed on the evening of 17 July.

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin said a drone attack over the industrial area of the region had been repelled overnight.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency introduced flight restrictions at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Vnukovo airports as well as airports in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.

