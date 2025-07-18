All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be "given momentum"

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 18 July 2025, 13:35
Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be given momentum
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosty

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia supports "adding momentum" to the negotiation process with Ukraine.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet, quoting Peskov

Details: Peskov commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the need to intensify the negotiation process.

Advertisement:

"This is a positive signal. And here we are in complete agreement: indeed, we too are in favour of adding momentum to the negotiation process," Peskov said.

Background:

  • On Friday 18 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former defence minister Rustem Umierov as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
  • Speaking about Umierov's tasks in this position, Zelenskyy also said that it is necessary to "intensify the negotiation track" with Russia."The implementation of the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway. We need more momentum in this process," the president said.
  • Meetings between delegations from Russia and Ukraine took place on 16 May and 2 June in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warwarnegotiations
Advertisement:
Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be "given momentum"
Zelenskyy's Envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians attack Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging Nova Poshta branch
Ukraine's Security Service and police detain Russian agent in Odesa who wanted to blow up military enlistment office – photos
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, targeting volunteer vehicle and dropping FAB-250 bomb: one killed, several injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
15:57
Ramstein meeting to take place on 21 July with US and NATO representatives in attendance
15:19
Reuters: Russian lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for exit from Russia
15:10
UK accuses Russian military intelligence of cyber espionage against West
14:50
Orbán says 20–25% of EU budget can end up funding Ukraine
14:47
EU approves one of its "strongest" sanctions packages against Russia
14:46
Ukraine's Azov corps seeks recruits to counter Shahed drone threat
14:26
Zelenskyy: France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets
14:20
24-year-old Crimean Tatar faces life imprisonment in occupied Crimea
13:50
Zelenskyy and Macron hold phone call, discussing air defence and sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: