Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia supports "adding momentum" to the negotiation process with Ukraine.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet, quoting Peskov

Details: Peskov commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the need to intensify the negotiation process.

"This is a positive signal. And here we are in complete agreement: indeed, we too are in favour of adding momentum to the negotiation process," Peskov said.

Background:

On Friday 18 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former defence minister Rustem Umierov as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Speaking about Umierov's tasks in this position, Zelenskyy also said that it is necessary to "intensify the negotiation track" with Russia."The implementation of the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway. We need more momentum in this process," the president said.

Meetings between delegations from Russia and Ukraine took place on 16 May and 2 June in Istanbul.

