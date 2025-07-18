Ukraine's Azov corps seeks recruits to counter Shahed drone threat

The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine has announced that it has opened recruitment for its air defence unit, designed to destroy Russian loitering munitions of the Shahed/Geran type.

Source: 1st Azov Corps on Facebook

Quote from the Azov crops: "The enemy increases the production of Shahed drones every day in order to terrorise peaceful Ukrainian cities. Disrupt the enemy's plans and shoot down Shaheds in the dozens."

Advertisement:

More details: Candidates are requested to complete a questionnaire and indicate their intent to join the anti-Shahed unit.

Background:

On 14 July, Arsen Zhumadilov, director of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency, reported that the Agency has contracted tens of thousands of interceptor drones.

On 11 July, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, announced the launch of a comprehensive system to intercept Russian drones targeting Kyiv, with UAH 260 million (approx. US$6,2 million) allocated for the initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!