Kremlin may ban popular messaging app to tighten control over internet resources – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 03:58
WhatsApp. Photo: Getty Images

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that the Kremlin continues to tighten censorship in order to assert control over internet resources.

Source: ISW

Quote from ISW: "The Kremlin continues to advance its long-term censorship efforts to assert greater control over the Russian online information space."

Details: On 18 July, Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chairperson of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, warned that WhatsApp should prepare to leave the Russian market, as it is "highly likely" to face restrictions. 

He stated that the Kremlin-backed messaging app MAX is expected to replace WhatsApp for Russian users.

Meanwhile, Anton Nemkin, another committee member, claimed that WhatsApp poses a national security risk and suggested Telegram as an alternative, though he acknowledged that MAX is the preferred option.

According to Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, WhatsApp is currently Russia's most widely used messaging app, with about 84 million daily users. Sources close to the Kremlin indicated that the authorities are almost certain to ban it. 

One source added that the Russian authorities are likely to allow Telegram to remain, as it hosts many Kremlin-linked channels and supports a broader pro-government media infrastructure.

WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, has been labelled an extremist organisation by the Russian government. 

Russian leader Vladimir Putin recently directed officials to implement more restrictions on software developed in so-called "unfriendly countries".

Quote from ISW: "ISW previously noted that the Kremlin planned to designate MAX as its national messenger and that the Kremlin may attempt to ban Telegram and other social media connected to the Western world in the medium- to long-term if the rollout of the new national messenger application is successful.

The Kremlin will very likely continue to implement increasingly repressive measures that aim to insulate and censor Russian citizens and promote the Kremlin's war efforts."

