State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa – photos

Russia once again attacked the city of Odesa on the night of 18-19 July, killing one person.

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that a fire had broken out from the fifth to the eighth floors of a nine-storey residential building as a result of the attack.

Firefighters together with volunteers have extinguished it.

Quote: "Five people were rescued from the burning apartments, sadly, one rescued woman died."

