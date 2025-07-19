State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa – photos
Saturday, 19 July 2025, 05:44
Russia once again attacked the city of Odesa on the night of 18-19 July, killing one person.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The State Emergency Service noted that a fire had broken out from the fifth to the eighth floors of a nine-storey residential building as a result of the attack.
Firefighters together with volunteers have extinguished it.
Quote: "Five people were rescued from the burning apartments, sadly, one rescued woman died."
