EU begins work on new sanctions package against Russia – Estonian Foreign Ministry

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 19 July 2025, 09:29
Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonia's Foreign Ministry has announced the commencement of work on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Estonian Foreign Ministry

Details: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stressed the EU will not stop at "halfway measures".

He also confirmed that work has begun on the next sanctions package, the 19th overall.

"Every new package strengthens our message: Ukraine is not alone, and Russia will not go unpunished," he stressed.

Background:

  • On the morning of 18 July, the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) approved the long-delayed 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which had been stalled due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.
  • The package sanctions 26 companies for circumventing sanctions, including 11 outside Russia – seven firms in China (three in Hong Kong) and four in Türkiye.
  • The package imposes sanctions on 105 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, lowers the price cap on Russian oil and targets banks and companies outside Russia that support its war effort.

