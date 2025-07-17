Slovak PM says country lifts veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that he instructed the country’s representatives in the European Union to support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, saying that he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on guarantees for Slovakia concerning gas prices.

Source: Slovak news agency TASR, citing Fico's video address

Details: Fico said further blocking of sanctions would be counterproductive, as all possibilities for talks with the European Commission have been exhausted and delays harm Slovakia’s own interests.

He noted that his country had vetoed the 18th package of restrictions a total of six times. He said Slovakia now has written guarantees from the European Commission, signed by its von der Leyen and the entire College of Commissioners.

Quote: "The confirmed guarantees from the EU concern gas prices and potential shortages, transport tariffs and the possibility of declaring an emergency in the event of a sharp price spike or gas shortage, which could lead to crisis decisions, including lifting the ban on the import of Russian gas."

Details: Meanwhile, Fico reiterated his position that Slovakia would never support a full halt to the supply of Russian gas to the EU, which could take effect from 2028. He said this would harm the EU’s competitiveness, including Slovakia's.

Despite agreeing to unblock the 18th package of sanctions, Fico said that immediately after the vote, the "second phase of the fight for Russian gas" would begin. He explained that Slovakia already has an approved plan to advance national interests, a special task force has been set up to implement the guarantees and strict control mechanisms have been provided.

If these measures do not yield results, Fico warned that the European Commission is already working on the 19th sanctions package, which will also require Slovakia's consent.

Background:

The 18th sanctions package against Russia was one of the main topics at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 15 July. The EU’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said the countries were very close to agreement and expressed hope that the decision would be adopted on that day.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions in order to obtain guarantees from the European Commission regarding the consequences of completely abandoning Russian gas from 2028.

Malta reportedly has its own concerns regarding the proposed lowering of the price cap on Russian oil.

