Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council
Saturday, 19 July 2025, 17:53
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new members to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC).
Source: Presidential decree dated 19 July
Details: Zelenskyy himself is the chair of the NSDC, and former defence minister Rustem Umierov is its secretary.
The other members of the new NSDC are:
- Herman Halushchenko – Minister of Justice
- Svitlana Hrynchuk – Minister of Energy
- Andrii Yermak – Head of the Office of the President
- Anatolii Zahorodnii – President of the National Academy of Sciences
- Oleh Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service
- Ihor Klymenko – Minister of Internal Affairs
- Ruslan Kravchenko – Prosecutor General
- Viktor Liashko – Minister of Health
- Vasyl Maliuk– Head of the Security Service of Ukraine
- Serhii Marchenko – Minister of Finance
- Andrii Pyshnyi – Head of the National Bank (by agreement)
- Filip Pronin – Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service
- Yuliia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister
- Andrii Sybiha – Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Oleksandr Syrskyi – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
- Oleksii Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture
- Ruslan Stefanchuk – Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] (by agreement)
- Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
- Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defence.
The decree comes into force on the day of publication.
Background:
- On 18 July, Zelenskyy appointed former defence minister Rustem Umierov as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and tasked him with intensifying negotiation efforts with Russia.
- Umierov stated that the NSDC would conduct an audit of the implementation of the decisions made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
