Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new members to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC).

Source: Presidential decree dated 19 July

Details: Zelenskyy himself is the chair of the NSDC, and former defence minister Rustem Umierov is its secretary.

Advertisement:

The other members of the new NSDC are:

Herman Halushchenko – Minister of Justice

Svitlana Hrynchuk – Minister of Energy

Andrii Yermak – Head of the Office of the President

Anatolii Zahorodnii – President of the National Academy of Sciences

Oleh Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Ihor Klymenko – Minister of Internal Affairs

Ruslan Kravchenko – Prosecutor General

Viktor Liashko – Minister of Health

Vasyl Maliuk– Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

Serhii Marchenko – Minister of Finance

Andrii Pyshnyi – Head of the National Bank (by agreement)

Filip Pronin – Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service

Yuliia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister

Andrii Sybiha – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Oleksandr Syrskyi – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksii Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture

Ruslan Stefanchuk – Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] (by agreement)

Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defence.

The decree comes into force on the day of publication.

Background:

On 18 July, Zelenskyy appointed former defence minister Rustem Umierov as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and tasked him with intensifying negotiation efforts with Russia.

Umierov stated that the NSDC would conduct an audit of the implementation of the decisions made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!