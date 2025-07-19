All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 July 2025, 17:53
Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new members to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC).

Source: Presidential decree dated 19 July

Details: Zelenskyy himself is the chair of the NSDC, and former defence minister Rustem Umierov is its secretary.

Advertisement:

The other members of the new NSDC are:

  • Herman Halushchenko – Minister of Justice
  • Svitlana Hrynchuk – Minister of Energy
  • Andrii Yermak – Head of the Office of the President
  • Anatolii Zahorodnii – President of the National Academy of Sciences
  • Oleh Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service
  • Ihor Klymenko – Minister of Internal Affairs
  • Ruslan Kravchenko – Prosecutor General
  • Viktor Liashko – Minister of Health
  • Vasyl Maliuk– Head of the Security Service of Ukraine
  • Serhii Marchenko – Minister of Finance
  • Andrii Pyshnyi – Head of the National Bank (by agreement)
  • Filip Pronin – Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service
  • Yuliia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister
  • Andrii Sybiha – Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • Oleksii Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture
  • Ruslan Stefanchuk – Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] (by agreement)
  • Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
  • Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defence.

The decree comes into force on the day of publication.

Background:

  • On 18 July, Zelenskyy appointed former defence minister Rustem Umierov as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and tasked him with intensifying negotiation efforts with Russia.
  • Umierov stated that the NSDC would conduct an audit of the implementation of the decisions made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyNational Security and Defence Council
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council Secretary proposes meeting with Russian side next week
Zelenskyy awards Order of Freedom to Berdiansk teenagers killed by Russia
Ukraine pushes for foreign cities to be called by Ukrainian names in official use
Russia attacks Ukraine with 379 drones and missiles: 208 destroyed, 136 go off radar
Reuters: Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Trump to provide weapons first to allies giving their stocks to Ukraine – WSJ
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy awards Order of Freedom to Berdiansk teenagers killed by Russia
Zelenskyy: France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets
Zelenskyy and Macron hold phone call, discussing air defence and sanctions
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council Secretary proposes meeting with Russian side next week
19:58
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence fighters kill three Kadyrovites in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
19:05
updatedTwo killed and four injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
18:51
Russian drones injure four civilians in Kharkiv Oblast
18:10
Ukraine's Energy Ministry comments on smoke at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:53
Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council
17:34
Ukrainian Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv reported to have planned 2015 killing of Russian militant Mozgovoi
17:01
Mine explosion claims woman's life in Kherson Oblast
17:00
From Brussels to Washington: Stefanishyna on her new role and Ukraine's EU path
16:33
Zelenskyy awards Order of Freedom to Berdiansk teenagers killed by Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: