Ukraine's Defence Intelligence fighters kill three Kadyrovites in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 July 2025, 19:58
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence fighters kill three Kadyrovites in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Velyka Bilozerka in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Screenshot: DIU

Soldiers of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) unit Freedom of Russia Legion have successfully ambushed and killed three militants of the Russian Guard unit Akhmat in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: DIU

Details: On 17 July, the Legion soldiers quietly travelled more than 30 kilometres deep into the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, destroyed a target near the village of Velyka Bilozerka and returned from the mission without losses.

A vehicle exploded during the operation, killing three Akhmat soldiers. The operation also provided information on Russian logistics, equipment and control points.

