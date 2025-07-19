All Sections
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council Secretary proposes meeting with Russian side next week

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 July 2025, 20:20
Zelenskyy and Umierov on 12 July. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov had proposed a meeting with the Russian side next week and emphasised that Ukraine was ready for a meeting at the leadership level.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Talks with the Russian side on exchanges are ongoing – we are continuing to implement the agreements of the previous meeting in Istanbul. The team is currently working on another exchange.

NSDC Secretary Umeirov also reported that he had proposed to the Russian side that the next meeting be held next week. The momentum of the negotiations must be increased. Everything must be done to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side must stop hiding from decisions.

Exchange of prisoners. Return of children. Ending the killings. And a meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace, truly lasting peace. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting."

Background:

  • On Friday 18 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Defence Minister Rustem Umierov as Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
  • Speaking about Umierov's tasks in this position, Zelenskyy also said that it is necessary to "intensify the negotiation track" with Russia."The implementation of the agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway. We need more momentum in this process," the president said.
  • Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's press secretary, said that Russia is in favour of "adding momentum" to the negotiation process with Ukraine.
  • Meetings between delegations from Russia and Ukraine took place on 16 May and 2 June in Istanbul.

