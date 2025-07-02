All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff comments on Russian claims about capture of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 July 2025, 12:47
Ukraine's General Staff comments on Russian claims about capture of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
A Ukrainian machine gunner. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine's General Staff has stated that contrary to Russian propaganda claims the village of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast remains under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a statement

Quote: "Russian propaganda claims about capturing a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are false. Dachne remains under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces."

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that several days ago, a small Russian reconnaissance group briefly entered Dachne and managed to take photos with a Russian tricolour flag. However, this was their last action, as Ukrainian forces killed them.

In a subsequent assault, two Russian soldiers were luckier: they survived and were captured by a Ukrainian marine brigade, replenishing the stock of prisoners for exchange.

The General Staff noted that Russian forces are continuing attempts to cross the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

"The enemy has not succeeded in achieving this symbolic objective, despite repeated 'meat grinder assaults' by small infantry units and reconnaissance groups," the statement read.

Background:

  • Intelligence from NATO member states suggests that Russia is not preparing a major offensive in either Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
  • Russian forces have repeatedly claimed to have entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s General Staff has denied it.
  • Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the city of Dnipro faced no threat beyond Russian missile and drone attacks, and that combat operations were limited to the outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastArmed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians damage business and farm in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Russians hit Huliaipole with ballistic missiles, killing and injuring civilians – photo
Fatalities and injuries reported after Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
