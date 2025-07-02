NATO secretary general comments on US decision to halt part of military aid to Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but still calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

Source: Rutte on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte stated he "understands" the desire of the United States to ensure that its security interests are given priority.



"But when it comes to Ukraine, in the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get, when it gets to ammunition and air defence systems," he added.

Rutte reiterated that during last week’s NATO summit, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States held a meeting and "had a very good discussion, particularly focusing on air defence systems".

"Yes, I understand the US has to take care of its stockpiles. At the same time, we have to allow for some flexibility here," the NATO secretary general said.

He also emphasised that European countries are increasing their defence spending and aid to Ukraine, "but we cannot do without the practical US support".

"This is also in the US interest – for Ukraine not to lose this war… A secure Europe also means a secure US. This is all completely connected," Rutte concluded.

Background:

On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine, because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry stated it had not received any official notice about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid.

