Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has endorsed statements by his Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, who suggested that Russia could be "forgiven" for its actions in Ukraine.

Source: Denník N, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico praised Blanár, stating he is not a parrot who "repeats what is expected of him".

Advertisement:

"There are things he has his sovereign opinion about, and I like that," Fico added.

Background:

On 29 June, Blanár suggested that resolving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires dialogue with Moscow, stating that the West should find ways to cooperate with Russia, or "even forgive everything that has happened".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to the comment, noting that "Russia’s sense of impunity is the root cause of its crimes" and that those "who have lost no one in this war have no right to make such statements".

Slovakia, under Fico, has opposed the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, citing concerns over energy supplies.

