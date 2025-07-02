All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovak PM backs his foreign minister's call to "forgive" Russia

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 18:22
Slovak PM backs his foreign minister's call to forgive Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has endorsed statements by his Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, who suggested that Russia could be "forgiven" for its actions in Ukraine.

Source: Denník N, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Fico praised Blanár, stating he is not a parrot who "repeats what is expected of him".

Advertisement:

"There are things he has his sovereign opinion about, and I like that," Fico added.

Background:

  • On 29 June, Blanár suggested that resolving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires dialogue with Moscow, stating that the West should find ways to cooperate with Russia, or "even forgive everything that has happened".
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to the comment, noting that "Russia’s sense of impunity is the root cause of its crimes" and that those "who have lost no one in this war have no right to make such statements".
  • Slovakia, under Fico, has opposed the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, citing concerns over energy supplies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SlovakiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Slovakia
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Slovak counterpart's proposal to forgive Russia for everything that has happened
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister
Slovak PM refuses to meet with Zelenskyy, citing president's personal animosity towards him
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: