All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Slovak counterpart's proposal to forgive Russia for everything that has happened

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 30 June 2025, 09:36
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Slovak counterpart's proposal to forgive Russia for everything that has happened
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to the statement by his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár about "forgiving" Russia, noting that "sense of impunity is the root cause" of Russia's crimes. 

Source: Sybiha on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It's naive to expect a criminal to stop if their crime is forgiven instead of punished. Russia will hit your other cheek as well."

Advertisement:

Details: Sybiha also added that those "who have lost no one in this war have no right to make such statements".

Background:

  • Previously, Blanár expressed the opinion that resolving Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine requires re-establishing communication with Moscow.
  • He also stated that the West must find a way to cooperate with Russia and "perhaps even forgive everything that has happened".
  • Slovakia's leadership remains one of the few in Europe maintaining contact with Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has visited Moscow and met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin twice since returning to power in 2023.
  • Bratislava has also been stalling the adoption of new European Union sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaSlovakia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Time to tap frozen Russian assets, not just interest, Ukraine's foreign minister tells partners
Ukraine to initiate sanctions against largest Russian oil importers – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: