US State Department denies its involvement in decisions regarding supply of assistance to Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 July 2025, 23:35
Tammy Bruce. Photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has denied any involvement in decisions regarding the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform; Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing a statement by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing

Details: In response to a request to comment on the State Department's role in the situation surrounding the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine, Bruce said that the main focus of the State Department is diplomacy.

"We don’t make decisions about the shipping of weapons or the managing of weaponry during war," she added, and advised contacting the Department of Defense for clarification.

Meanwhile, Bruce emphasised that US President Donald Trump's priority is "to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a durable, negotiated settlement, starting with an immediate ceasefire".

She also reiterated the position previously voiced by the White House that the decision was made "to put America’s interests first" following a review conducted by the Department of Defense regarding available weapons.

In addition, Bruce said that the claim that Ukrainians had learned about the pause in military support from the news is not entirely true. She noted that perhaps "some Ukrainians heard about it in the news", but "communication lines" between the US and Ukraine remain reliable.

She did not specify who "delivered the news", but said that such a conversation "occurred" due to the importance of the relevant programme for the US.

Background:

  • On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is engaging with the US at working levels to clarify details regarding the reported suspension of military aid.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but still calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

