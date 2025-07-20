NATO commander calls for Ukraine-inspired innovation surge

Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has urged Alliance members to adopt Ukraine’s approach to implementing defence innovations.

Source: Grynkewich during a speech at the LANDEURO 2025 symposium in Wiesbaden, Germany

Details: Addressing military leaders and defence industry representatives from NATO member countries, Grynkewich highlighted that since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated a high level of innovation, adapting resources to frontline needs.

He suggested that this approach serves as a model for NATO countries, which should study Ukraine’s experience and integrate similar mechanisms into their armies.

Quote from Grynkewich: "One of the lessons that I've taken away [from Ukraine – ed.] is we've got to figure out what mechanisms we can build in all of our militaries that allow that same pace of innovation that the Ukrainians have done so successfully."

Grynkewich also stressed the importance of robust cooperation between the military and defence industries. He argued that NATO requires a clear and rapid supply of equipment and resources.

Quote: "Future pledges are no longer enough. We need things to start showing up in the armies and in the air forces and in the navies of the alliance as soon as they can."

The general asserted that achieving this requires a unified defence and industrial base spanning both sides of the Atlantic – both in the US and Europe. He advocated for a seamless industrial system capable of meeting NATO’s needs.

Quote: "There's plenty of work to go around, and it's a false choice to think that we can only invest in one or the other. It needs to be one seamless industrial base that can deliver capability and capacity for the alliance."

