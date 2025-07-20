All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO commander calls for Ukraine-inspired innovation surge

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 20 July 2025, 01:29
NATO commander calls for Ukraine-inspired innovation surge
Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. Photo: US Department of Defense

Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has urged Alliance members to adopt Ukraine’s approach to implementing defence innovations.

Source: Grynkewich during a speech at the LANDEURO 2025 symposium in Wiesbaden, Germany

Details: Addressing military leaders and defence industry representatives from NATO member countries, Grynkewich highlighted that since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated a high level of innovation, adapting resources to frontline needs.

Advertisement:

He suggested that this approach serves as a model for NATO countries, which should study Ukraine’s experience and integrate similar mechanisms into their armies.

Quote from Grynkewich: "One of the lessons that I've taken away [from Ukraine – ed.] is we've got to figure out what mechanisms we can build in all of our militaries that allow that same pace of innovation that the Ukrainians have done so successfully."

Grynkewich also stressed the importance of robust cooperation between the military and defence industries. He argued that NATO requires a clear and rapid supply of equipment and resources.

Quote: "Future pledges are no longer enough. We need things to start showing up in the armies and in the air forces and in the navies of the alliance as soon as they can."

The general asserted that achieving this requires a unified defence and industrial base spanning both sides of the Atlantic – both in the US and Europe. He advocated for a seamless industrial system capable of meeting NATO’s needs.

Quote: "There's plenty of work to go around, and it's a false choice to think that we can only invest in one or the other. It needs to be one seamless industrial base that can deliver capability and capacity for the alliance."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary has proposed meeting with Russian side next week
All News
NATO
Ramstein meeting to take place on 21 July with US and NATO representatives in attendance
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
NATO says they received orders to send Patriot to Ukraine as soon as possible
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
10:35
German chancellor's diplomacy shifts Trump's view on Putin
10:17
Russian attacks wound six across Kharkiv Oblast
09:42
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
08:58
Russia claims 93 Ukrainian drones downed in overnight attack
08:40
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
08:28
78-year-old woman killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast
07:56
Russian attacks claim three lives in Donetsk Oblast
07:30
Child and her father injured in Russian attack near Kherson
07:02
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: