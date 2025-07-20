All Sections
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 20 July 2025, 03:14
Burning cars. Photo: Russian Telegram channels

Russian authorities claimed that 16 drones supposedly headed for Moscow had been shot down on the night of 19-20 July. Falling debris caused cars to catch fire in Moscow Oblast.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Details: Sobyanin said that Russian air defence systems shot down 16 drones within roughly two hours.

A number of vehicles caught fire as a result of debris from one of the downed drones falling in Zelenograd, located north of Moscow.

Due to the drone attack, flight departures and landings were suspended at all Moscow airports – Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky.

Update: In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that Russian air defence systems shot down 93 drones overnight over nine oblasts, including 19 over Moscow Oblast.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the evening of 19 July, Russian air defence systems had supposedly intercepted and destroyed 40 "Ukrainian drones" over Russian territory. Seven oblasts came under attack, including the city of Moscow.

