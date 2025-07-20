All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone hits house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two women injured

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 20 July 2025, 05:30
Russian drone hits house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two women injured
Fire. Stock photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Russian forces attacked the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with a drone on the night of 19-20 July. As a result of the strike on a house, two women were injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Two women, aged 64 and 73, were injured when an enemy drone struck their house in the village of Prymorske."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov stated that the women had received all necessary medical assistance.

The house that was hit sustained broken windows and facade damage.

Background: Earlier in the night, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and a woman was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastcasualtiesdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary has proposed meeting with Russian side next week
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence fighters kill three Kadyrovites in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy awards Order of Freedom to Berdiansk teenagers killed by Russia
Russians hit Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs, killing man – photo
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
10:35
German chancellor's diplomacy shifts Trump's view on Putin
10:17
Russian attacks wound six across Kharkiv Oblast
09:42
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
08:58
Russia claims 93 Ukrainian drones downed in overnight attack
08:40
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
08:28
78-year-old woman killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast
07:56
Russian attacks claim three lives in Donetsk Oblast
07:30
Child and her father injured in Russian attack near Kherson
07:02
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: