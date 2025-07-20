Russian drone hits house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two women injured

Russian forces attacked the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with a drone on the night of 19-20 July. As a result of the strike on a house, two women were injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two women, aged 64 and 73, were injured when an enemy drone struck their house in the village of Prymorske."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov stated that the women had received all necessary medical assistance.

The house that was hit sustained broken windows and facade damage.

Background: Earlier in the night, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and a woman was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!