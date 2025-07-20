All Sections
Child and her father injured in Russian attack near Kherson

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 20 July 2025, 07:30
Child and her father injured in Russian attack near Kherson
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked the village of Zymivnyk near Kherson. A 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father have been injured in the attack. They were taken to hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "As a result of the enemy attack, a 17-year-old girl sustained a blast injury, a brain injury, a concussion and a shrapnel wound to her leg.

A 51-year-old man suffered a blast injury, a thermal burn to the chest and smoke inhalation."

Details: Prokudin stated that the girl and her father are currently in hospital and they are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Background:

  • On 19 July, a civilian was killed in a mine explosion in the town of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.
  • On the evening of 18 July, three volunteers were injured when they drove over a Russian landmine in the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast.

