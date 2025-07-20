Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to replace the heads of several Ukrainian embassies.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president stated that Sybiha reported the start of the annual ambassadors’ conference.

"The Minister and more than 80 heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions visited Zaporizhzhia and, together with the Head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, discussed what should become key priorities in working with partner countries," the president said.

He added that these priorities should include specific components in the supply and production of weapons, concrete reconstruction projects to restore normal life in Ukrainian towns and villages, and legally effective mechanisms for holding Russia accountable and using Russian assets to protect against its own aggression.

"Over the next six months, we must achieve tangible new results in cooperation with our partners across these three areas," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also stated that he and Sybiha had agreed on the replacement of ambassadors in several embassies.

Background:

In June, Foreign Minister said that Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" to replace the heads of some foreign diplomatic missions, with changes expected in July.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, commenting on the replacement of the ambassador to the US, said that Oksana Markarova's four-year term in this position was coming to an end.

Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, is expected to become the new ambassador to the United States.

