All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 July 2025, 16:14
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: President's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to replace the heads of several Ukrainian embassies.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president stated that Sybiha reported the start of the annual ambassadors’ conference.

Advertisement:

"The Minister and more than 80 heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions visited Zaporizhzhia and, together with the Head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, discussed what should become key priorities in working with partner countries," the president said.

He added that these priorities should include specific components in the supply and production of weapons, concrete reconstruction projects to restore normal life in Ukrainian towns and villages, and legally effective mechanisms for holding Russia accountable and using Russian assets to protect against its own aggression.

"Over the next six months, we must achieve tangible new results in cooperation with our partners across these three areas," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also stated that he and Sybiha had agreed on the replacement of ambassadors in several embassies.

Background: 

  • In June, Foreign Minister said that Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" to replace the heads of some foreign diplomatic missions, with changes expected in July.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, commenting on the replacement of the ambassador to the US, said that Oksana Markarova's four-year term in this position was coming to an end.
  • Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, is expected to become the new ambassador to the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyAndrii Sybihadiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
All News
Zelenskyy
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary has proposed meeting with Russian side next week
Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured
19:25
Ukrainian troops destroy rare Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2 – video
17:44
Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia
17:33
Six civilians injured in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
16:35
Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos
16:14
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
15:56
Usyk does not rule out MMA fight with YouTuber Jake Paul – video
15:53
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
15:05
Ukraine can recover US$6.9bn through arbitration against Gazprom
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: