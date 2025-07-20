All Sections
Six civilians injured in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 July 2025, 17:33
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Six civilians have been injured in Russian airstrikes on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday 20 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

 
Details: At around 10:50 on 20 July, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Kupiansk. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. Two men sustained injuries, and two women were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

Around the same time, Russian tactical aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the village of Starovirivka in Kupiansk district. Early reports indicate that three FAB-250 bombs equipped with a unified gliding and correction module were used to attack the settlement.

At least 15 houses and the village council building were damaged. A 65-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman suffered injuries and acute shock.

