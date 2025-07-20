Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured

The aftermath of one of the previous Russian attacks on the oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday 20 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There was a loud explosion in the Pavlohrad district in the afternoon. The Russians fired a missile there. A fire broke out but has already been extinguished.

Advertisement:

The Nikopol district also came under attack throughout the day. The Russians used drones, artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. The cities and towns of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas were affected. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two people were injured – a 39-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. They are being treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: Russian forces also attacked Synelnykove, Novopavlivka, Velykomykhailivka, Mezhova and Hrushivka hromadas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!