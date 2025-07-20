All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 July 2025, 19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured
The aftermath of one of the previous Russian attacks on the oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday 20 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There was a loud explosion in the Pavlohrad district in the afternoon. The Russians fired a missile there. A fire broke out but has already been extinguished.

Advertisement:

The Nikopol district also came under attack throughout the day. The Russians used drones, artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. The cities and towns of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas were affected. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two people were injured – a 39-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. They are being treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: Russian forces also attacked Synelnykove, Novopavlivka, Velykomykhailivka, Mezhova and Hrushivka hromadas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Two killed and four injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast survives most intense Russian aerial attack
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured
19:25
Ukrainian troops destroy rare Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2 – video
17:44
Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia
17:33
Six civilians injured in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
16:35
Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos
16:14
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
15:56
Usyk does not rule out MMA fight with YouTuber Jake Paul – video
15:53
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
15:05
Ukraine can recover US$6.9bn through arbitration against Gazprom
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: