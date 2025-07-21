All Sections
Drones damage railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 21 July 2025, 01:15
Building on fire. Photo: social media

Drones damaged a railway station in the village of Kamenolomni in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 20-21 July. Local residents have reported a series of explosions, air defence responding and a fire at the scene where debris fell.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Local residents reported that the first explosions had occurred at around midnight. Eyewitnesses from the towns of Shakhty and Novoshakhtinsk reported that air defence had been responding and drones flying.

The SHOT Telegram channel reported that local residents had claimed a fire had broken out in Kamenolomni after debris fell from a downed drone.

"Kamenolomni is another major railway junction on the southern route," wrote local outlet Tyutina.

Eyewitnesses from various districts of the oblast also reported that the sound of drones flying overhead continued to be heard.

Updated: Acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the attack on the railway station.

"Debris from a drone caused the roof of railway station buildings in the village of Kamenolomni in the Oktyabrsky rural district to catch fire," Slyusar said.

Background: On the evening of 19 July, damage to the overhead line caused by drone debris on a section of railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast led to delays for 75 long-distance passenger trains.

