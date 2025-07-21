Russians damage infrastructure, business premises and petrol station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Russian forces have been attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast since the evening of 20 July, damaging business premises, infrastructure facilities and a petrol station and causing a fire.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district. They struck Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. Infrastructure facilities and a petrol station were damaged. Business premises were wrecked. A fire broke out. Two cars were destroyed by the flames. Three more were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The Russians also hit the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with a drone, damaging infrastructure.
Lysak said no casualties had been recorded.
Air defence forces downed seven Russian UAVs over the oblast.
