Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul may take place on 23–24 July

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 21 July 2025, 10:21
Photo: Getty Images

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place in Istanbul this week, tentatively scheduled for 23–24 July.

Source: İndependent Türkçe, citing diplomatic sources

Quote: "Diplomatic sources say that important international diplomatic meetings will take place in Istanbul this week. In addition to negotiations with European countries on Iran's nuclear programme, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are also expected to take place in Istanbul this week."

Details: Journalists say that the parties are not currently disclosing precise information about the location, time and level of the delegations. However, the meeting is likely to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

The parties are expected to focus on issues of humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, critical infrastructure security and the situation in border areas.

It is noted that the location for the meeting is currently being determined, security protocols are being developed, and logistical preparations are underway. The publication notes that the negotiations are to be held behind closed doors. The public will be informed through written statements.

Background: On 18 July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the possibility of holding a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

