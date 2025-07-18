All Sections
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 July 2025, 19:37
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has had a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the possibility of holding a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from Erdoğan’s office on X (Twitter)

Details: Erdoğan’s office said that during the conversation, they discussed Türkiye-Russia bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan is reported to have told Putin that the start of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is essential and that Türkiye would continue to host talks in Istanbul as soon as the parties determine the appropriate dates.

Background:

  • Representatives of Kyiv and Moscow are known to have held two meetings in Istanbul, which resulted in the resolution of exclusively humanitarian issues, rather than a ceasefire.
  • The last round of meetings in Istanbul took place on 2 June. At that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine its memorandum with a set of unacceptable ultimatums.
  • Despite this, Putin claimed that Moscow was ready for the next meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

