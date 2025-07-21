All Sections
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office says Security Service gained access to information on all NABU’s special operations

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 21 July 2025, 11:54
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office says Security Service gained access to information on all NABU’s special operations
Stock photo: NABU

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported on 21 July that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had conducted a search. The agency states that the investigative actions are being carried out without the legally required notice and that the SSU has now gained access to information on all covert and operational activities, as well as special operations conducted by NABU and SAPO.

Source: SAPO

Quote: "This morning, the Security Service of Ukraine, without the official notice required by applicable law, arrived at the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to conduct an inspection regarding compliance with state secrecy legislation.

As part of this inspection, SSU personnel obtained access to information about all covert and operational measures, as well as special operations conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and SAPO.

This inspection was organised at a time when the leadership of NABU and SAPO are on an official foreign mission.

These actions risk disclosing information concerning covert investigative measures within numerous criminal proceedings currently under investigation by NABU and SAPO."

Details: The prosecutor’s office has urged SSU staff to strictly comply with current legislation to prevent any "leak" of information or disruption of top-level anti-corruption investigations initiated by NABU and SAPO.

Background:

  • On 21 July, the SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that they had uncovered an act of treason committed by MP Fedir Khrystenko from the now-banned Opposition Platform – For Life party. Case materials state that he was a senior FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) resident agent and was responsible for increasing Russian influence over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.
  • That morning, the SSU stated it was conducting an operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU", with 80 searches taking place across various oblasts.
  • Later, the SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office reported the detention of Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments.
  • NABU stated that the searches conducted by the SBU on the morning of 21 July concerned 15 NABU employees and were being carried out without court warrants, with most individuals accused of involvement in road accidents and some suspected of possible ties to Russia.

