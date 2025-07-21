Warhead of Russian missile defused in Kyiv – photos

Bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have defused the warhead of a downed Kh-69 missile that Russian forces launched at the capital on the night of 20-21 July.

Details: The missile fell near a residential building following yet another Russian air attack and could have detonated at any moment.

Bomb disposal experts from the Mobile Rescue Rapid Response Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine identified the warhead and, using a special handling device, loaded it into a vehicle to be transported and subsequently disposed of under safe conditions.

The State Emergency Service urged citizens not to approach missile debris, drones or other explosive objects on their own, and to call 101 if they see anything suspicious.

Background: On the night of 20-21 July, Russia launched a large-scale strike on Ukraine using drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, fires broke out in four districts of Kyiv. One person was killed and nine others were injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

