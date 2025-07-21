Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: eight injured, one killed – photos
One person has been killed and eight others injured, including a 15-year-old girl, in a Russian attack on the capital on the night of 20-21 July.
Source: National Police of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from police: "A man was killed in the Solomianskyi district. Five people aged between 36 and 55 suffered shrapnel wounds in the Darnytskyi district. There is a 15-year-old girl among them. An elderly woman has been hospitalised in the Shevchenkivskyi district."
Details: Residential buildings, a kindergarten, a supermarket, kiosks, garages, cars, warehouse premises and the above-ground part of a metro station were damaged.
Destruction and debris falling were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.
The blast wave also affected a police patrol car on its way to a call-out.
Update: At 09:29, Klitschko reported that one person had been killed and seven injured, including a 15-year-old girl.
Quote from Klitschko: "Five people were taken to hospital, while two others received medical assistance on the spot."
Updated: Later, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that the number of people injured in the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv had risen to eight.
Background:
- Ukraine's Air Force warned that several Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken off from Olenya air base in Russia's Murmansk Oblast.
- At 02:12 on 21 July, the Air Force reported that Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.
- Air-raid warnings were issued in all oblasts three times overnight due to the take-off of MiG-31K jets. They carry Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles.
- On the evening of 20 July, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence systems were responding to Russian targets.
- On the night of 20-21 July, Russia conducted a large-scale strike on Ukraine using drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, causing fires in four of Kyiv's districts. Early reports indicated that one person had been killed and two injured.
- Kyiv's Lukianivska metro station is temporarily closed to passengers due to damage to the ground-level part of the station caused by a Russian strike.
