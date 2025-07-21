Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: eight injured, one killed – photos

Psychologist operating at the scene. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

One person has been killed and eight others injured, including a 15-year-old girl, in a Russian attack on the capital on the night of 20-21 July.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from police: "A man was killed in the Solomianskyi district. Five people aged between 36 and 55 suffered shrapnel wounds in the Darnytskyi district. There is a 15-year-old girl among them. An elderly woman has been hospitalised in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

Building on fire. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Residential buildings, a kindergarten, a supermarket, kiosks, garages, cars, warehouse premises and the above-ground part of a metro station were damaged.

Damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Destruction and debris falling were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

The blast wave also affected a police patrol car on its way to a call-out.

Affected police patrol car. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Update: At 09:29, Klitschko reported that one person had been killed and seven injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

Quote from Klitschko: "Five people were taken to hospital, while two others received medical assistance on the spot."

Updated: Later, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that the number of people injured in the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv had risen to eight.

Background:

Ukraine's Air Force warned that several Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken off from Olenya air base in Russia's Murmansk Oblast.

At 02:12 on 21 July, the Air Force reported that Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.

Air-raid warnings were issued in all oblasts three times overnight due to the take-off of MiG-31K jets. They carry Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles.

On the evening of 20 July, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence systems were responding to Russian targets.

On the night of 20-21 July, Russia conducted a large-scale strike on Ukraine using drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, causing fires in four of Kyiv's districts. Early reports indicated that one person had been killed and two injured.

Kyiv's Lukianivska metro station is temporarily closed to passengers due to damage to the ground-level part of the station caused by a Russian strike.

