Russians hit residential area of Sumy: child among injured, extensive damage reported – video

The Russians have conducted a strike on a residential area of the city of Sumy, injuring three people, including a child. Another 12 people have sought medical assistance. In addition, five high-rise buildings, a shopping centre and 18 cars have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "Five high-rise buildings, a shopping centre and 18 cars were damaged in the cynical Russian strike on a residential area of Sumy.

Advertisement:

Two residents of one of the most heavily damaged buildings have been taken to hospital.

A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are being examined and receiving medical treatment."

Details: Hryhorov added that many residents of the residential area are in shock following the Russian strike. Early reports indicate that 12 people have sought medical treatment.

He also added that medics, psychologists and emergency services are working at the scene.

Наслідки ворожої атаки на Суми ввечері 21 липня.

Відео: Сумська ОВА pic.twitter.com/8UjvVTBAjy — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) July 21, 2025

Kryvosheienko said three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Sumy, including a child.

Background: On 21 July, Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the Putyvl hromada in Sumy Oblast, injuring 13 people, including a five-year-old child. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!