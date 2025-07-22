All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit residential area of Sumy: child among injured, extensive damage reported – video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 22 July 2025, 00:38
Russians hit residential area of Sumy: child among injured, extensive damage reported – video

The Russians have conducted a strike on a residential area of the city of Sumy, injuring three people, including a child. Another 12 people have sought medical assistance. In addition, five high-rise buildings, a shopping centre and 18 cars have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration 

Quote from Hryhorov: "Five high-rise buildings, a shopping centre and 18 cars were damaged in the cynical Russian strike on a residential area of Sumy.

Advertisement:

Two residents of one of the most heavily damaged buildings have been taken to hospital.

A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are being examined and receiving medical treatment."

Details: Hryhorov added that many residents of the residential area are in shock following the Russian strike. Early reports indicate that 12 people have sought medical treatment.

He also added that medics, psychologists and emergency services are working at the scene.

Kryvosheienko said three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Sumy, including a child.

Background: On 21 July, Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the Putyvl hromada in Sumy Oblast, injuring 13 people, including a five-year-old child. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SumyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
All News
Sumy
Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
Russian drone hits business in Sumy – photo
RECENT NEWS
11:20
Rockets and drones from the lab: how to build a bridge between Ukrainian science and weapons production
11:10
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau and Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office were prepared for possible searches in advance
10:23
Russians attack Kherson with artillery in morning, injuring people
10:07
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence showcases what's inside a new Russian drone aimed at overloading air defence
09:41
YouTube removes thousands of propaganda channels linked to China and Russia
09:32
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
09:22
Ukraine attacked by over 40 Russian drones, with hits recorded in 3 locations
09:07
Merz on Patriot delivery to Ukraine: Germany awaits US decision on replacement
08:39
Russian attacks damage state-owned enterprise and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
08:24
Ukraine repels 80 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and other fronts, 176 clashes recorded – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: