Netherlands to make significant contribution to supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – Dutch defence minister

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has said that his country will make a significant contribution to the supply of American Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Quote from Brekelmans: "We have held online discussions with defence ministers on support for Ukraine.

The Netherlands will make a significant contribution to the supply of American air defence systems [Patriot – ed.].

The details will be agreed upon in the near future.

We are also independently providing additional air defence equipment, such as ammunition for F-16s, anti-drone equipment, radars, etc."

Details: The Dutch Ministry of Defence has also released the same information.

Quote from Brekelmans during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format): "Russia's air campaign of terror has recently reached new levels.

Russia's goal is simple: to break the unyielding Ukrainian people. We cannot allow this to happen.

We therefore want to make a significant contribution to additional air defence for Ukraine.

Much has already been done, but more is needed.

Only by continuing to provide unwavering and large-scale support to Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia will we force the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table."

Details: The Dutch Defence Ministry’s website said that consultations are currently underway with the United States and other allies on the American initiative to supply additional weapons systems, including Patriot air defence systems, and that it is important that the whole of Europe contributes.

Quote from Brekelmans: "Ukraine is protecting the front line against Russian aggression for the whole of Europe. If Russia manages to break through, it will immediately pose a greater threat to the rest of Europe and NATO."

Details: It is noted that providing air defence is a key priority of the Netherlands' military support to Ukraine.

That is why, in addition to Patriot, they have supplied 24 F-16 fighter jets, relevant ammunition and spare parts and several anti-aircraft guns and I-HAWK systems.

The Netherlands is also supplying Ukraine with radars for detecting drones and naval vessels equipped with air defence systems.

Background: On Thursday 10 July, the Netherlands announced the allocation of €300 million to rebuild and strengthen of Ukraine in 2025 and 2026.

