Russian attacks damage state-owned enterprise and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 July 2025, 08:39
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the night of 21-22 July, damaging infrastructure facilities and premises belonging to a state-owned enterprise.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A drone strike damaged an infrastructure facility in the Mahdalynivka hromada in the Samar district. A fire broke out, which has now been extinguished. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Drone attacks also caused fire in the Vasylkivka hromada in the Synelnykove district. Premises belonging to a state-owned enterprise were damaged."

Details: The Russians attacked Mezhova and Zelenodolsk hromadas with FPV drones, damaging infrastructure facilities and a garage.

Nikopol suffered from strikes by FPV drones and artillery. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed.

Lysak added that air defence forces had downed 14 Russian drones over the oblast.

According to updated information, a 24-year-old woman was injured and 10 houses were damaged in guided bomb strikes on the evening of 21 July.

