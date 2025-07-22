Ukraine attacked by over 40 Russian drones, with hits recorded in 3 locations

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 21-22 July.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defences had shot down or jammed 26 Russian Shahed-type UAVs and other types of drones in the south and east of the country.

In addition, seven UAVs disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Nine UAVs were recorded hitting three locations, with debris falling at three locations.

