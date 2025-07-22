All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine attacked by over 40 Russian drones, with hits recorded in 3 locations

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:22
Ukraine attacked by over 40 Russian drones, with hits recorded in 3 locations
Ukraine’s air defence. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 21-22 July.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defences had shot down or jammed 26 Russian Shahed-type UAVs and other types of drones in the south and east of the country.

Advertisement:

In addition, seven UAVs disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Nine UAVs were recorded hitting three locations, with debris falling at three locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesair defenceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament launches liquidation of SAPO and NABU independence
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies say new bill threatens their independence
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole
All News
drones
Russian attacks damage state-owned enterprise and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa – photos, video
Ukraine tests fibre-optic drones with up to 40-km range – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:38
Ukrainian Parliament launches liquidation of SAPO and NABU independence
13:38
Ukraine's crackdown on anti-corruption institutions sparks EU concern
13:14
Ukraine's Air Force receives mobile complexes for servicing F-16s from Come Back Alive Foundation
12:46
Draft law 12414 poses threat to independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies – Transparency International Ukraine
12:42
Court orders detention without bail for NABU officer suspected of collaborating with Russia's FSB
12:09
Russia responds to EU's 17th and 18th sanctions packages
12:01
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies say new bill threatens their independence
11:48
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
11:39
Lithuania purchases over 2,500 drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces – photos
11:29
Senior EU official calls for cooperation with Libyan dictator to counter Putin – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: