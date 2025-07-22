Lithuania purchases over 2,500 drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces – photos

The Lithuanian campaign Radarom!, which in February this year united the Lithuanian people and companies to support Ukraine, has purchased over 2,000 drones for the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster; European Pravda

Details: The total amount of aid raised through the campaign has already exceeded €4.4 million, and thousands of UAVs are being delivered to Ukrainian defenders.

According to the latest data, a total of 2,609 drones have been purchased, and a down payment has been made for an additional 320 Lithuanian-made drones. €2.6 million has already been spent on the production of Lithuanian drones, while €1.7 million has been allocated for equipment for Ukrainian manufacturers.

Quote from the CEO of LRT, Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė: "Thanks to the people and companies of Lithuania, we are able to contribute to the defence of Ukraine – and that is what matters most. From the very first day of the campaign, we have kept our finger on the pulse, constantly monitoring the process and reporting to the public on how donations are spent. Trust is our highest value, so we are obliged to act responsibly and transparently."

Photo: LRT

Two-thirds of all aid has been allocated to Lithuanian production, while the rest has been used to purchase Ukrainian drones and equipment. Initially, Ukrainian-made drones dominated, as they could be delivered more quickly, but now the results of Lithuanian manufacturers’ work are becoming evident.

The third Radarom! campaign was organised by LRT in cooperation with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV and Stiprūs kartu and took place from February 3 to 24. During the campaign, residents and companies in Lithuania donated over €5 million.

Photo: LRT

Background: On July 14, Lithuania launched a two-month charity campaign called Dronaton, initiated by the non-governmental organisation Blue/Yellow. The goal of the campaign is to raise €1 million for the purchase of drones for Ukrainian defenders.

